Cloud People: A Who's Who of Cloud Computing

SQL Injection attacks are one of the easiest ways to hack into a website. One
recent hack, using a script from verynx.cn, involves injecting SQL into a
web form that then appends some JavaScript code into fields in a database
that then gets executed on the client side when a user views a
database-driven page. To learn more about this hack, go to this link.
more)
Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing.
But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and
external entrepreneurs driving companies involved in the Cloud, who are the
leading engineers, developers, analysts, researchers, marketing
professionals, authors...who, in short, are the people behind the cloud?
This list will be updated weekly between now and November 4-7, 2013, when
13th Cloud Expo | Cloud Expo Silicon Valley opens its doors in the Santa
Clara Convention Center, in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Here
are some highly prominent "Cloud People" to kick off with...
RANDY BIAS | @randybias
"Randy Bias is visionary. He sees things others don't." [Emphasis added.]
That is how Mårten Mickos puts it, as succinctly as ever.... (more)
If you're questioning whether to upgrade to ColdFusion 4.5, let me put that
issue to rest for you: Yes! Even though the change from 4.0 to 4.5 is
considered only a mid-level upgrade, it's actually a significant improvement.
The enhancements in this new release are too many to cover in just one
article. This month I'll review the improvements to ColdFusion Studio; in a
forthcoming issue I'll walk you through the changes to the ColdFusion Server
and ColdFusion Markup Language (CFML).
Editor Enhancements
At first glance, ColdFusion Studio 4.5 looks much like 4.0 (see Figure 1). It
still has the Resource Window on the left, the Editor Window on the right and
the Main Toolbar and Quick Bar on the top.
The Editor Window still has the same three modes (selectable by the tabs at
the top of the window): Edit, Browse and Design. There are a few noteworthy
changes to the Edit m... (more)
Many paths lead developers to ColdFusion. In the past ColdFusion was often
viewed as an entry-level language enabling designers and other nonprogrammers
to build dynamic sites. Since the release of CFMX it has become more
recognized among developers familiar with languages such as Java and PHP.
This is partly due to language enhancements such as CFCs, and partly because
it now runs as a Web application on top of a J2EE servlet container, thus
allowing it to be used to develop the presentation layer for complex J2EE
applications. For both types of developers there are requirements that an IDE
must support. Many Web development tools are geared toward the first type of
users mentioned above. They include features such as WYSIWYG Design Mode and
image mapping functionality. For many developers falling into the second
category, the WYSIWYG tools are lacking in the featur... (more)
rPath announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the European
Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) have been using rBuilder to deliver
virtual appliances to both scientists’ desktops and computational
clouds. The use of rBuilder in these environments reduces the effort required
to support users and allows researchers to take advantage of underutilized
computational resources.
rBuilder is a product that simplifies and automates the creation of virtual
appliances. A virtual appliance is an application with a streamlined
operating system, offered in a format that runs in virtualized environments.
CERN turned to virtual appliances to facilitate the analysis of data created
by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments. The complete software
environment needed by the LHC applications is assembled by rBuilder and
distributed to run as a virtual m... (more)
@ThingsExpo Stories
By Liz McMillan
The IETF draft standard for M2M certificates is a security solution specifically designed for the demanding needs of IoT/M2M applications. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Brian Romansky, VP of Strategic Technology at TrustPoint Innovation, explained how M2M certificates can efficiently enable confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity on highly constrained devices.
Jan. 1, 2017 02:30 AM EST Reads: 5,143
By Elizabeth White
"There are a lot of security issues with connected vehicles right now. We provide the connected vehicle infrastructure for both Hyundai and OnStar," explained David Miller, Chief Security Officer at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Jan. 1, 2017 02:15 AM EST Reads: 1,579
By Liz McMillan
Big Data, cloud, analytics, contextual information, wearable tech, sensors, mobility, and WebRTC: together, these advances have created a perfect storm of technologies that are disrupting and transforming classic communications models and ecosystems. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Erik Perotti, Senior Manager of New Ventures on Plantronics’ Innovation team, provided an overview of this technological shift, including associated business and consumer communications impacts, and opportunities it m...
Jan. 1, 2017 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,049
By Elizabeth White
Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise.
Jan. 1, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 5,176
By Pat Romanski
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Jan. 1, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 4,770
By Pat Romanski
More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what “IoT” means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart...
Jan. 1, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 2,282
By Liz McMillan
Companies can harness IoT and predictive analytics to sustain business continuity; predict and manage site performance during emergencies; minimize expensive reactive maintenance; and forecast equipment and maintenance budgets and expenditures. Providing cost-effective, uninterrupted service is challenging, particularly for organizations with geographically dispersed operations.
Jan. 1, 2017 12:15 AM EST Reads: 3,316
By Carmen Gonzalez
@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago. In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.
Dec. 31, 2016 11:15 PM EST Reads: 2,461
By Liz McMillan
The security needs of IoT environments require a strong, proven approach to maintain security, trust and privacy in their ecosystem. Assurance and protection of device identity, secure data encryption and authentication are the key security challenges organizations are trying to address when integrating IoT devices. This holds true for IoT applications in a wide range of industries, for example, healthcare, consumer devices, and manufacturing.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Lancen LaChance, vic...
Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 PM EST Reads: 5,963
By Liz McMillan
An IoT product’s log files speak volumes about what’s happening with your products in the field, pinpointing current and potential issues, and enabling you to predict failures and save millions of dollars in inventory. But until recently, no one knew how to listen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Dan Gettens, Chief Research Officer at OnProcess, discussed recent research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and OnProcess Technology, where MIT created a new, breakthrough analytics model for s...
Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 PM EST Reads: 1,706
By Pat Romanski
"Storage is growing. All of IDC's estimates say that unstructured data is now 80% of the world's data. We provide storage systems that can actually deal with that scale of data - software-defined storage systems," stated Paul Turner, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Cloudian, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 17th Cloud Expo, held November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 31, 2016 10:00 PM EST Reads: 4,990
By Pat Romanski
A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights.
Dec. 31, 2016 10:00 PM EST Reads: 5,664
By Carmen Gonzalez
By Liz McMillan
Data is the fuel that drives the machine learning algorithmic engines and ultimately provides the business value.
In his session at Cloud Expo, Ed Featherston, a director and senior enterprise architect at Collaborative Consulting, discussed the key considerations around quality, volume, timeliness, and pedigree that must be dealt with in order to properly fuel that engine.
Dec. 31, 2016 07:45 PM EST Reads: 2,910
By Pat Romanski
Although it has gained significant traction in the consumer space, IoT is still in the early stages of adoption in enterprises environments. However, many companies are working on initiatives like Industry 4.0 that includes IoT as one of the key disruptive technologies expected to reshape businesses of tomorrow. The key challenges will be availability, robustness and reliability of networks that connect devices in a business environment. Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is expected to...
Dec. 31, 2016 06:30 PM EST Reads: 1,467
By Liz McMillan
So, you bought into the current machine learning craze and went on to collect millions/billions of records from this promising new data source. Now, what do you do with them? Too often, the abundance of data quickly turns into an abundance of problems. How do you extract that "magic essence" from your data without falling into the common pitfalls? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Natalia Ponomareva, Software Engineer at Google, provided tips on how to be successful in large scale machine learning....
Dec. 31, 2016 06:15 PM EST Reads: 5,346
By Elizabeth White
We all know that data growth is exploding and storage budgets are shrinking.
Instead of showing you charts on about how much data there is, in his General Session at 17th Cloud Expo, Scott Cleland, Senior Director of Product Marketing at HGST, showed how to capture all of your data in one place. After you have your data under control, you can then analyze it in one place, saving time and resources.
Dec. 31, 2016 06:00 PM EST Reads: 2,662
By Pat Romanski
The Internet of Things (IoT) promises to simplify and streamline our lives by automating routine tasks that distract us from our goals. This promise is based on the ubiquitous deployment of smart, connected devices that link everything from industrial control systems to automobiles to refrigerators. Unfortunately, comparatively few of the devices currently deployed have been developed with an eye toward security, and as the DDoS attacks of late October 2016 have demonstrated, this oversight can ...
Dec. 31, 2016 06:00 PM EST Reads: 2,233
By Liz McMillan
By Carmen Gonzalez
