Cloud People: A Who's Who of Cloud Computing

Top Stories
SQL Injection attacks are one of the easiest ways to hack into a website. One
recent hack, using a script from verynx.cn, involves injecting SQL into a
web form that then appends some JavaScript code into fields in a database
that then gets executed on the client side when a user views a
database-driven page. To learn more about this hack, go to this link.
In the last few years, the technology industry has been particularly focused
on Web developers, and the last couple of weeks have been a relatively good
example of such attention. First, Adobe released its Adobe AIR and their Flex
3 products; Microsoft did a massive SilverLight push at its now famous MIX
event (see Read/Write post); Google announced Google Gears for mobile devices
and, finally, Steve Jobs splashed the market with his “Flash not good
enough for iPhone” comment (which, in my opinion, is more of a strategic
move than a technical reality). Meanwhile, “non-corporate-backed” Web
frameworks, such as Spring, Ruby/Rail, and many AJAX frameworks, also
continue to attract more and more Web developers. Consequently, Web
developers have now, more than ever, a wide variety of technologies at their
disposal.
"We did not enter the search business. [Google] entered the phone business.
Make no mistake they want to kill the iPhone. We won't let them...I want to
go back to that other question first and say one more thing. This don't be
evil mantra - It's bullshit." - Steve Jobs at an employee Town Hall the other
day according to Wired, MacRummors et al although he may have said "load of
crap" not "bullshit"; sources vary.
Jobs reportedly means to use "aggressive updates" to stay way out front of
the Android phone.
Stevie also reportedly called Adobe "lazy." That it could do interesting
things but just refuses to and that Apple doesn't support Flash because it's
buggy and the chief cause of Mac crashes. Anyway, Flash is going to be
superseded by HTML5 for web video and animation, he's quoted as saying.
Apple Will Never Allow Flash Player
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
Cloud Expo, Inc. announced on Thursday that Cloud Expo 2011 New York, the 8th
International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo, will take place June 6-9,
2011, at the Javits Center in New York City.
Cloud Expo - International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the
world’s leading Cloud-focused event and is held in New York, Silicon
Valley, Prague, Tokyo, and Hong-Kong.
Over 900 corporate sponsors and more than 65,000 industry professionals have
participated in Cloud Expo since its inception, tenfold more than all other
Cloud-related events put together.
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
"Cloud Expo was announced on February 24, 2007, the day the term ‘cloud
computing' was coined," said Fuat Kircaali, Chairman and Founder of Cloud
I’ve been around software for 20 years now. Looking back, I have mixed
feelings about the progress we’ve made. The end results have been amazing
but the process of building software hasn’t fundamentally changed since the
80s. In fact, I see us make some of the same mistakes over and over again.
One of the common anti-patterns is over-relying on tools and frameworks
instead of inventing new programming models.
Layers of abstraction are fundamental to software. Some layers are defined
through programming models, e.g., machine language, assembly language, 3GLs,
JSP. Others are defined through a combination of tools and frameworks, e.g.,
MFC and Visual Studio on top of C++. There is a limit to how high we can
raise a level of abstraction through tools and frameworks alone. At some
point, a new programming model is the best way forward.
Adobe Systems on Monday announced the immediate availability of Adobe Flash
Builder 4 and ColdFusion Builder software, next generation Flash Platform
tooling for building multi-platform rich Internet applications (RIAs). In
addition, Adobe added a new Social service to the recently introduced Adobe
Flash Platform Services. The Social service streamlines integration between
Web applications and 14 leading social networks using Facebook Connect,
Sign-in with Twitter, MySpaceID and LinkedIn.
Flash Builder 4 accelerates rich Internet application development
Flash Builder 4 (formerly Adobe Flex Builder) is a professional-grade Eclipse
based development tool for rapidly building multi-platform rich Internet
applications (RIAs) and content using the open source Flex framework.
Developers can build more intuitive Web applications that enable customers,
[Ed. Note: We've run articles on this in the past, but - we can never say it
enough!]
Cutting ColdFusion code is fun, and therein lies ColdFusion's biggest
problem. It's too easy to get carried away writing code to do things that
should be happening in the database itself - or often shouldn't be happening
at all. It's also just too easy to use. You can get up and running far too
quickly, and get into trouble even quicker. Sometimes experienced developers
get carried away trying to do too much; beginners often start to run before
they can walk.
When I came across a site where a simple query of news stories was taking a
quarter of a second, I wasn't sure that writing their own object-caching
mechanism in ColdFusion was entirely the right approach. I called a timeout -
a morning to go over the basics. One simple run of the Query Analyzer
It's fun developing wireless applications in ColdFusion, but if you don't
solve several key challenges it'll be more painful than pleasant.
In this second part of a series, I'll focus on some common problems
encountered by CF/WML developers.
In the last issue the focus was on getting you started: an introduction to
WAP (the Wireless Access Protocol), the early state of wireless programming,
how to get a simulator to begin testing code, resources for learning more
about WAP and the markup language for WAP phones, WML (Wireless Markup
Language).
I intentionally didn't focus on WML itself or on the details of the WAP
architecture. These matters are best left to the many SDK documents, Web
sites and the growing number of books on the subject.
In this issue I'll focus on matters not covered by those resources: the
One of the most enduring of American legends is that of John Henry, the
"steel drivin' man," who pitted his strength against a machine - and won.
Unlike many legends, John Henry was a real person - a former slave who was
hired by the C&O Railroad to cut holes in rock into which explosives were
placed in order to create tunnels. It was slow, difficult, dangerous work and
John Henry did it better than anyone.
One day, a salesman came to John Henry's camp and boasted that his
steam-powered drill could outwork any man, and the now-famous contest was on.
John Henry won the race, drilling fourteen feet to the machine's nine, but
his victory was short-lived as he died a few hours later from the stress of
the competition. It's ironic, but the best thing for John Henry's reputation
was his death after that victory. Had he lived, he would have seen his value
Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing.
But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and
external entrepreneurs driving companies involved in the Cloud, who are the
leading engineers, developers, analysts, researchers, marketing
professionals, authors...who, in short, are the people behind the cloud?
This list will be updated weekly between now and November 4-7, 2013, when
13th Cloud Expo | Cloud Expo Silicon Valley opens its doors in the Santa
Clara Convention Center, in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Here
are some highly prominent "Cloud People" to kick off with...
RANDY BIAS | @randybias
"Randy Bias is visionary. He sees things others don't." [Emphasis added.]
First of all, to add a little more credibility to what I’m about to write,
let me just say that I’m running Princeton Java Users Group (JUG) for years
and have a pretty good idea of how organization of the meetings and
sponsorship work in such gatherings.
Java community is huge, well established and has a loyal following of leaders
and enthusiasts that are willing to spend some of their evenings meeting with
their peers and attending presentations by either well known or by no so
famous yet presenters.
As a leader of this JUG I often receive emails asking to promote among our
members a commercial training event. I do it on one condition: our JUG
members have to get some additional benefits from such a vendor, for example,
discounted price, free speakers coming over to our JUG, free software
licenses…something.
@ThingsExpo Stories
By Elizabeth White
Discover top technologies and tools all under one roof at April 24–28, 2017, at the Westin San Diego in San Diego, CA. Explore the Mobile Dev + Test and IoT Dev + Test Expo and enjoy all of these unique opportunities: The latest solutions, technologies, and tools in mobile or IoT software development and testing. Meet one-on-one with representatives from some of today's most innovative organizations
Jan. 9, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 932
By Elizabeth White
The IoT industry is now at a crossroads, between the fast-paced innovation of technologies and the pending mass adoption by global enterprises. The complexity of combining rapidly evolving technologies and the need to establish practices for market acceleration pose a strong challenge to global enterprises as well as IoT vendors.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Clark Smith, senior product manager for Numerex, discussed how Numerex, as an experienced, established IoT provider, has embraced a new...
Jan. 9, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 942
By Elizabeth White
"My role is working with customers, helping them go through this digital transformation. I spend a lot of time talking to banks, big industries, manufacturers working through how they are integrating and transforming their IT platforms and moving them forward," explained William Morrish, General Manager Product Sales at Interoute, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jan. 9, 2017 12:45 PM EST Reads: 6,671
By Liz McMillan
Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey.
Jan. 9, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 1,698
By Liz McMillan
SYS-CON Events announced today that Catchpoint, a leading digital experience intelligence company, has been named “Silver Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, C...
Jan. 9, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 1,427
By Elizabeth White
SYS-CON Events announced today that Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Linux Academy was founded on the belief that providing high-quality, in-depth training should be available at an affordable price. Industry leaders in quality training, provided services, and student certification passes, its goal is to c...
Jan. 9, 2017 09:45 AM EST Reads: 1,475
By Liz McMillan
Personalization has long been the holy grail of marketing. Simply stated, communicate the most relevant offer to the right person and you will increase sales. To achieve this, you must understand the individual. Consequently, digital marketers developed many ways to gather and leverage customer information to deliver targeted experiences. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Lou Casal, Founder and Principal Consultant at Practicala, discussed how the Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated our abilit...
Jan. 9, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 5,293
By Liz McMillan
What are the successful IoT innovations from emerging markets? What are the unique challenges and opportunities from these markets? How did the constraints in connectivity among others lead to groundbreaking insights?
In her session at @ThingsExpo, Carmen Feliciano, a Principal at AMDG, answered all these questions and shared how you can apply IoT best practices and frameworks from the emerging markets to your own business.
Jan. 9, 2017 08:15 AM EST Reads: 829
By Liz McMillan
The Quantified Economy represents the total global addressable market (TAM) for IoT that, according to a recent IDC report, will grow to an unprecedented $1.3 trillion by 2019. With this the third wave of the Internet-global proliferation of connected devices, appliances and sensors is poised to take off in 2016. In his session at @ThingsExpo, David McLauchlan, CEO and co-founder of Buddy Platform, discussed how the ability to access and analyze the massive volume of streaming data from millions...
Jan. 9, 2017 08:00 AM EST Reads: 5,421
By Elizabeth White
In the next five to ten years, millions, if not billions of things will become smarter. This smartness goes beyond connected things in our homes like the fridge, thermostat and fancy lighting, and into heavily regulated industries including aerospace, pharmaceutical/medical devices and energy. “Smartness” will embed itself within individual products that are part of our daily lives. We will engage with smart products - learning from them, informing them, and communicating with them. Smart produc...
Jan. 9, 2017 07:15 AM EST Reads: 1,330
By Carmen Gonzalez
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Jan. 9, 2017 07:00 AM EST Reads: 3,125
By Liz McMillan
The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regu...
Jan. 9, 2017 02:45 AM EST Reads: 3,400
By Pat Romanski
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Jan. 9, 2017 02:15 AM EST Reads: 5,094
By Pat Romanski
Data is an unusual currency; it is not restricted by the same transactional limitations as money or people. In fact, the more that you leverage your data across multiple business use cases, the more valuable it becomes to the organization. And the same can be said about the organization’s analytics. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Bill Schmarzo, CTO for the Big Data Practice at Dell EMC, introduced a methodology for capturing, enriching and sharing data (and analytics) across the organization...
Jan. 9, 2017 01:45 AM EST Reads: 2,943
By Liz McMillan
Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Ca...
Jan. 9, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 7,480
By Liz McMillan
An IoT product’s log files speak volumes about what’s happening with your products in the field, pinpointing current and potential issues, and enabling you to predict failures and save millions of dollars in inventory. But until recently, no one knew how to listen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Dan Gettens, Chief Research Officer at OnProcess, discussed recent research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and OnProcess Technology, where MIT created a new, breakthrough analytics model for s...
Jan. 9, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 2,115
By Liz McMillan
With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if “my IoT is broken.” What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now ...
Jan. 9, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 3,998
By Pat Romanski
The cloud market growth today is largely in public clouds. While there is a lot of spend in IT departments in virtualization, these aren’t yet translating into a true “cloud” experience within the enterprise. What is stopping the growth of the “private cloud” market?
In his general session at 18th Cloud Expo, Nara Rajagopalan, CEO of Accelerite, explored the challenges in deploying, managing, and getting adoption for a private cloud within an enterprise. What are the key differences between wh...
Jan. 9, 2017 12:15 AM EST Reads: 5,784
By Elizabeth White
Video experiences should be unique and exciting! But that doesn’t mean you need to patch all the pieces yourself.
Users demand rich and engaging experiences and new ways to connect with you. But creating robust video applications at scale can be complicated, time-consuming and expensive. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Zohar Babin, Vice President of Platform, Ecosystem and Community at Kaltura, discussed how VPaaS enables you to move fast, creating scalable video experiences that reach your aud...
Jan. 8, 2017 06:30 PM EST Reads: 1,964
By Elizabeth White
The WebRTC Summit New York, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, announces that its Call for Papers is now open. Topics include all aspects of improving IT delivery by eliminating waste through automated business models leveraging cloud technologies. WebRTC Summit is co-located with 20th International Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo. WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web co...
Jan. 8, 2017 04:15 PM EST Reads: 2,552
