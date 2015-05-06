Cloud People: A Who's Who of Cloud Computing

<a href='http://banners.sys-con.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=acaaa216&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://banners.sys-con.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=acaaa216' border='0' alt='' /></a>

2015 Edition | 2014 Edition | 2013 Edition | 2012 Edition

@CloudExpo Blogs [video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Jan. 1, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 5,176 [slides] Multi-Layer DDoS Mitigation By Liz McMillan In his session at 18th Cloud Expo, Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer at Webair Internet Development Inc., and Logan Best, Infrastructure & Network Engineer at Webair, focused on real world deployments of DDoS mitigation strategies in every layer of the network. He gave an overview of methods to prevent these attacks and best practices on how to provide protection in complex cloud platforms. He also outlined what we have found in our experience managing and running thousands of Linux and Unix managed service platforms and what specifically can be done to offer protection at every layer. Jan. 1, 2017 01:15 AM EST Reads: 4,075 [video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what “IoT” means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what “IoT” means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. Jan. 1, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 2,282 Our Top @CloudExpo Sponsor Since 2008 By Carmen Gonzalez @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago. In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video. Dec. 31, 2016 11:15 PM EST Reads: 2,461 Container Monitoring: Docker Metrics to Watch By Sematext Blog Monitoring of Docker environments is challenging. Why? Because each container typically runs a single process, has its own environment, utilizes virtual networks, or has various methods of managing storage. Traditional monitoring solutions take metrics from each server and applications they run. These servers and applications running on them are typically very static, with very long uptimes. Docker deployments are different: a set of containers may run many applications, all sharing the resources of one or more underlying hosts. It's not uncommon for Docker servers to run thousands of short-te... Dec. 31, 2016 09:30 PM EST Reads: 6,677 Cloud Expo New York 'Call for Papers' Open By Carmen Gonzalez The 20th International Cloud Expo has announced that its Call for Papers is open. Cloud Expo, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, brings together Cloud Computing, Big Data, Internet of Things, DevOps, Containers, Microservices and WebRTC to one location. With cloud computing driving a higher percentage of enterprise IT budgets every year, it becomes increasingly important to plant your flag in this fast-expanding business opportunity. Submit your speaking proposal today! Dec. 31, 2016 08:00 PM EST Reads: 3,819 What Is Your 2017 Business Strategy? By Kevin Jackson End of year predictions in December are as predictable as tomorrow's sunrise, but a recent video on 2017 Technology Trends helped me really understand how important a digital transformation strategy is to just about any business executive. The CSC Town Hall conversation actually identified some of the specific tasks that today's corporate executive really need to address in the coming year. To enhance your opportunity for 2017 business success, your action item list should include: Dec. 31, 2016 06:30 PM EST Reads: 752 [slides] Google's Large Scale Machine Learning By Liz McMillan So, you bought into the current machine learning craze and went on to collect millions/billions of records from this promising new data source. Now, what do you do with them? Too often, the abundance of data quickly turns into an abundance of problems. How do you extract that "magic essence" from your data without falling into the common pitfalls? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Natalia Ponomareva, Software Engineer at Google, provided tips on how to be successful in large scale machine learning. She briefly reviewed the frameworks available to train machine learning models on large amounts of ... Dec. 31, 2016 06:15 PM EST Reads: 5,346 [video] Panel: Where Is All the Private Cloud? By Elizabeth White Enterprise IT has been in the era of Hybrid Cloud for some time now. But it seems most conversations about Hybrid are focused on integrating AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google ECM into existing on-premises systems. Where is all the Private Cloud? What do technology providers need to do to make their offerings more compelling? How should enterprise IT executives and buyers define their focus, needs, and roadmap, and communicate that clearly to the providers? Dec. 31, 2016 05:45 PM EST Reads: 1,640 2017 Analyst Predictions – Industrial IoT By Scott Allen Predictions can be enlightening as we round out the end of the year, and industry analysts covering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun forecasting what to expect in 2017. In the ever changing digital business landscape, companies need to keep a pulse on the technology and regulatory environments to have direction on where to focus their efforts. Over the past few years, IIoT has taken on the shared title of industry 4.0, as new ways of connecting businesses and consumers impact systems infrastructures and technology integrations across many, if not all. business lines. Dec. 31, 2016 05:15 PM EST Reads: 2,049 Baby, It's Cloudy Outside By AppNeta Blog It's the holiday season, and one IT wish list item may be cloud control and confidence. There's a whole new crop of companies offering cloud management and governance services to ease the adoption and maintenance of cloud. There are a lot of challenges to getting the best value out of cloud, like security, multi-cloud management and end-to-end visibility. This time of year is ideal for eating a lot and finding out where your gifts are hidden around the house. Soon enough, though, it'll be resolution time when the new year arrives and you take stock of your big-picture goals for 2017. Dec. 31, 2016 04:30 PM EST Reads: 544 [video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if "my IoT is broken." What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Soon enough, though, it'll be resolution time when the new year arrives and you take stock of your big-picture goals for 2017. We hea... Dec. 31, 2016 04:30 PM EST Reads: 544 [video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if “my IoT is broken.” What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 PM EST Reads: 3,635 The New Microsoft By Jnan Dash Clearly Satya Nadella has made a huge difference at Microsoft since taking office in 2014. The stock in 2016 hit an all time high since 1999. So investors are happy. Here are the key changes he has made since taking the role as CEO: Skipped Windows 9 and went straight from Windows 8 to Windows 10, a great release. However revenues from Window is declining with the reduction of PC sales. Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 PM EST Reads: 625 Software Defined Predictions for 2016 By AppDynamics Blog One thing I have learned so far this holiday season is that a 15 pound turkey is too big for only 4 people! I love this time of year as it's a chance for me to take time and read a number of the predictions articles that have come out in recent weeks. Here are some that have caught my attention and I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I did. Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 PM EST Reads: 2,030 The History and Future of Java By AppDynamics Blog As the internet's renowned programming language, Java has had a profound impact on how people navigate the digital world. Much of what users expect in terms of performance from their devices that access the internet has been set by Java functionality. You don't have to be a developer, however, to recognize its influence. The story of Java goes back more than two decades and has evolved along with the digital transformation of the world. As consumer and business demands on scalability increases, Java is forced to grow and adapt in order to stay relevant. Stakeholders are approaching their wo... As the internet’s renowned programming language, Java has had a profound impact on how people navigate the digital world. Much of what users expect in terms of performance from their devices that access the internet has been set by Java functionality. You don’t have to be a developer, however, to recognize its influence. The story of Java goes back more than two decades and has evolved along with the digital transformation of the world. As consumer and business demands on scalability increases, Java is forced to grow and adapt in order to stay relevant. Stakeholders are approaching their wo... Dec. 31, 2016 01:00 PM EST Reads: 657

About ColdFusion Developer's Journal ColdFusion Developer's Journal educates and informs novice to advanced ColdFusion developers, generates Ã¢â‚¬Å"buzz,Ã¢â‚¬Â and provides customer examples, tips and more.