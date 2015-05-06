Cloud People: A Who's Who of Cloud Computing

|
|
|
Top Stories
SYS-CON Events announced today that the 8th International Cloud Expo will
take place June 6-9, 2011, in New York City.
The International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the world's
leading Cloud-focused event and is held three times a year, in New York,
Silicon Valley and in Europe. Over 600 corporate sponsors and 10,000 industry
professionals have participated in Cloud Computing Expo since its inception,
more than all other Cloud-related events put together.
Cloud Computing Expo 2011 East
Call for Papers Deadline November 30, 2010 - SUBMIT YOUR SPEAKING PROPOSAL
TODAY!
The four-day event will offer a rich array of sessions led by exceptional
speakers about the business and technical value of cloud computing with more
than 150 sponsors and exhibitors and over 5,000 estimated delegates from well
over 48 different countries.
Explore Cloud Expo Sponsorship &... (more)
Thursday, July 29, 2010
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey
To the President of Syria, Mr. and Mrs. Bashar al-Assad
Mr. and Mrs. President Bashar al-Assad:
At the tender age of 17 months my severely ill daughter Sofia, an American
citizen, was abducted by her mother on Monday, July 26, in Istanbul, Turkey,
and taken to Syria.
Fox News: ▸ video ▸ story
I was informed yesterday by Sofia's mother that she will not be coming back
to the United States nor will she allow Sofia to return home.
Sofia has been diagnosed with a severe medical condition that requires
immediate treatment in the United States. It was scheduled to start on July
27, 2010, in New Jersey, the day after her abduction and was supposed to last
until she reaches the age of 3.
Any delay in the urgently needed treatment will result in a life-long
disability for Sofia and make her dependent for the whole of her a... (more)
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
Cloud Expo, Inc. announced on Thursday that Cloud Expo 2011 New York, the 8th
International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo, will take place June 6-9,
2011, at the Javits Center in New York City.
Cloud Expo - International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the
world’s leading Cloud-focused event and is held in New York, Silicon
Valley, Prague, Tokyo, and Hong-Kong.
Over 900 corporate sponsors and more than 65,000 industry professionals have
participated in Cloud Expo since its inception, tenfold more than all other
Cloud-related events put together.
Click Here to Save $800 at Cloud Expo New York !
"Cloud Expo was announced on February 24, 2007, the day the term ‘cloud
computing' was coined," said Fuat Kircaali, Chairman and Founder of Cloud
Expo, Inc. "Cloud has become synonymous with ‘computing' and ‘soft... (more)
Recently, with the introduction of ColdFusion MX 7.0.1, Macromedia began
fully supporting a Mac OS X Server installation of ColdFusion. OS X Server
used to be supported only in a development environment installed on top of
JRun, Tomcat, or some other J2EE application server. Opening this platform
has opened ColdFusion to a whole new audience and platform.
Mac OS X Server is regarded by many as an enterprise-class operating system
overshadowed for years by Windows servers and Linux. The introduction of Mac
OS X Server 10.4 (code named Tiger) brought Apple's enterprise entry to the
forefront when it comes to serving files, print services, e-mail, web sites,
and applications on the Apache Project's Tomcat J2EE Server. ColdFusion and
Mac OS X Server offers functionality never seen in Windows installations and
previously left only to Linux installations. One of these func... (more)
Speed-Trap http://www.speed-trap.com the online customer insight software
provider, today launches its analytics for adobe air applications,
Speed-Trap's unique capability to capture and process detailed data on users'
interactions with Adobe AIR applications, despite their being based on the
desktop, not in the browser.
Rich internet applications are no longer solely implemented in browser
environments, and with the introduction of Adobe AIR in early 2008, many
organisations are starting to implement their rich internet applications as
standalone, including companies like the BBC, eBay and PayPal. Indeed, as of
February 2009, Adobe AIR had been installed over 100 million times.
Traditional web analytics packages are only able to capture activity within
traditional websites accessed via the browser, and are therefore unable to
monitor rich internet applications, an ... (more)
SQL Injection attacks are one of the easiest ways to hack into a website. One
recent hack, using a script from verynx.cn, involves injecting SQL into a
web form that then appends some JavaScript code into fields in a database
that then gets executed on the client side when a user views a
database-driven page. To learn more about this hack, go to this link.
more)
Mergers & Acquisitions on Ulitzer
On2 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE Amex: ONT) today reported a proposed settlement,
subject to court approval, to resolve litigation involving five purported
class action complaints, four filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of
Delaware, which have been consolidated into a single action (the "Delaware
Action"), and another filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York,
County of Queens (the "New York Action") that were brought in connection with
the proposed acquisition of On2 by Google (the "merger").
As more fully described in a Form 8-K being filed today by On2 and as
disclosed in the registration statement on Form S-4, as amended (the
"Registration Statement"), which Google intends to file with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or about October 26, 2009, On2 and the
On2 board of directors and the plai... (more)
I actually look forward to the question, because I enjoy seeing their
surprise when I list some of them. I don't have a definitive list, but it's
enough to impress most who ask.
How Can You Tell It's a CF Site?
Have you ever noticed (or wondered) if a favorite site uses CF? Actually, you
might have a bit of trouble trying to tell. Why? Well, perhaps they use
frames. If so, you won't see any .cfm URLs at the top of the page, since such
a site nearly always shows just the main site URL in the browser address
window.
Still you can get around that problem by rolling your mouse over a hyperlink
to see the page it would go to, shown at the bottom of your browser in the
status bar. See if you find any CFM file links. Another resource: if you look
at the source code for a form submission page, the form's ACTION attribute
may refer to a CF file.
Even then many high-volume s... (more)
There's a growing buzz around the world of wireless Web applications, that
is, Web sites accessible to phones and other wireless devices. You may have
read that in ColdFusion 4.5 Allaire added support for something called WAP
(Wireless Access Protocol).
It's the core of a powerful (and surprisingly easy) approach to creating
applications for phones, pagers, two-way radios and more.
Perhaps you're wondering how all that works and whether you should jump on
the bandwagon. How do you get started? How do you make it work in ColdFusion?
What version of CF do you need? Are all wireless phones alike? What are the
programming challenges of things such as browser detection, error handling,
security and session management?
In this series of articles I hope to lay a foundation of principles and
understanding to determine if and how you should go about developing wireless
appl... (more)
As the owner and operator of a large entertainment site (nyrock.com), I'm
often faced with this problem - my ad broker is unable to sell advertising
for a small but steady number of pages.
I considered using these pages to arrange banner swaps with other sites, but
without a quantitative way to monitor the cross promotion, I couldn't expect
to attract any serious players. Enter ColdFusion. With this powerful and
effective tool, I developed a program to monitor unique clicks (by IP
address) on banner ads. Like any truly obsessive-compulsive developer, after
I mastered this process I decided to take things a few steps further. I
developed a tracking system not only to monitor banner clicks, but to count
how often banners had been viewed. Once this was accomplished, I added logic
to allow multiple banners to be displayed in rotation on a single page. The
finished prod... (more)
A two-part series looks at techniques for shifting workload away from the
application server and onto the database by using "extra" database tables.
It's just an average search - three full text indexes, ten subselects on
many-to-many joins, and a bit of Pythagoras - to find results within 2km
using latitude and longitude. It's the sort of query that makes your database
give up just thinking about it, and your customers want to run it twice every
second.
Sometimes databases will surprise you with just how quickly they can perform
complex tasks. Sometimes, it's the opposite. You've normalized everything,
indexed everything, cut down NULs, applied foreign keys, etc., and still it
runs slowly.
The usual suspects are the tools that get used far more in Web publishing
than the financial and administrative tasks on which database performance
benchmarks are often based, f... (more)
|
@ThingsExpo Stories
By Carmen Gonzalez
WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web communications world. The 6th WebRTC Summit continues our tradition of delivering the latest and greatest presentations within the world of WebRTC. Topics include voice calling, video chat, P2P file sharing, and use cases that have already leveraged the power and convenience of WebRTC.
Jan. 16, 2017 08:30 AM EST Reads: 3,004
By Liz McMillan
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jan. 16, 2017 06:30 AM EST Reads: 4,479
By Elizabeth White
WebRTC sits at the intersection between VoIP and the Web. As such, it poses some interesting challenges for those developing services on top of it, but also for those who need to test and monitor these services. In his session at WebRTC Summit, Tsahi Levent-Levi, co-founder of testRTC, reviewed the various challenges posed by WebRTC when it comes to testing and monitoring and on ways to overcome them.
Jan. 16, 2017 06:30 AM EST Reads: 5,822
By Elizabeth White
Every successful software product evolves from an idea to an enterprise system. Notably, the same way is passed by the product owner's company. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Oleg Lola, CEO of MobiDev, will provide a generalized overview of the evolution of a software product, the product owner, the needs that arise at various stages of this process, and the value brought by a software development partner to the product owner as a response to these needs.
Jan. 16, 2017 05:30 AM EST Reads: 1,074
By Pat Romanski
WebRTC services have already permeated corporate communications in the form of videoconferencing solutions. However, WebRTC has the potential of going beyond and catalyzing a new class of services providing more than calls with capabilities such as mass-scale real-time media broadcasting, enriched and augmented video, person-to-machine and machine-to-machine communications. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Luis Lopez, CEO of Kurento, introduced the technologies required for implementing these idea...
Jan. 16, 2017 04:30 AM EST Reads: 4,474
By Elizabeth White
The WebRTC Summit New York, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, announces that its Call for Papers is now open. Topics include all aspects of improving IT delivery by eliminating waste through automated business models leveraging cloud technologies. WebRTC Summit is co-located with 20th International Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo. WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web co...
Jan. 16, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 2,833
By Pat Romanski
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Jan. 16, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 5,217
By Pat Romanski
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all.
In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Jan. 16, 2017 03:15 AM EST Reads: 5,722
By Pat Romanski
Who are you? How do you introduce yourself? Do you use a name, or do you greet a friend by the last four digits of his social security number? Assuming you don’t, why are we content to associate our identity with 10 random digits assigned by our phone company? Identity is an issue that affects everyone, but as individuals we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Ben Klang, Founder & President of Mojo Lingo, discussed the impact of technology on identity. Sho...
Jan. 16, 2017 02:30 AM EST Reads: 3,911
By Pat Romanski
DevOps is being widely accepted (if not fully adopted) as essential in enterprise IT. But as Enterprise DevOps gains maturity, expands scope, and increases velocity, the need for data-driven decisions across teams becomes more acute. DevOps teams in any modern business must wrangle the ‘digital exhaust’ from the delivery toolchain, "pervasive" and "cognitive" computing, APIs and services, mobile devices and applications, the Internet of Things, and now even blockchain.
In this power panel at @...
Jan. 16, 2017 01:45 AM EST Reads: 2,659
By Liz McMillan
With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if “my IoT is broken.” What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now ...
Jan. 16, 2017 01:15 AM EST Reads: 4,147
By Liz McMillan
WebRTC is about the data channel as much as about video and audio conferencing. However, basically all commercial WebRTC applications have been built with a focus on audio and video. The handling of “data” has been limited to text chat and file download – all other data sharing seems to end with screensharing. What is holding back a more intensive use of peer-to-peer data? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Dr Silvia Pfeiffer, WebRTC Applications Team Lead at National ICT Australia, looked at differ...
Jan. 16, 2017 12:00 AM EST Reads: 4,779
By Carmen Gonzalez
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Jan. 15, 2017 10:15 PM EST Reads: 3,491
By Liz McMillan
WebRTC has had a real tough three or four years, and so have those working with it. Only a few short years ago, the development world were excited about WebRTC and proclaiming how awesome it was.
You might have played with the technology a couple of years ago, only to find the extra infrastructure requirements were painful to implement and poorly documented. This probably left a bitter taste in your mouth, especially when things went wrong.
Jan. 15, 2017 08:45 PM EST Reads: 7,380
By Pat Romanski
A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights.
Jan. 15, 2017 07:00 PM EST Reads: 6,127
By Elizabeth White
Big Data engines are powering a lot of service businesses right now. Data is collected from users from wearable technologies, web behaviors, purchase behavior as well as several arbitrary data points we’d never think of. The demand for faster and bigger engines to crunch and serve up the data to services is growing exponentially. You see a LOT of correlation between “Cloud” and “Big Data” but on Big Data and “Hybrid,” where hybrid hosting is the sanest approach to the Big Data Infrastructure pro...
Jan. 15, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 4,778
By Pat Romanski
Businesses are struggling to manage the information flow and interactions between all of these new devices and things jumping on their network, and the apps and IT systems they control. The data businesses gather is only helpful if they can do something with it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Witeck, Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, discussed how different the impact of IoT will be for large businesses, expanding how IoT will allow large organizations to make their legacy applica...
Jan. 15, 2017 04:15 PM EST Reads: 1,921
By Liz McMillan
SYS-CON Events announced today that Catchpoint, a leading digital experience intelligence company, has been named “Silver Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, C...
Jan. 15, 2017 01:15 PM EST Reads: 1,694
By Carmen Gonzalez
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry p...
Jan. 15, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 3,569
By Carmen Gonzalez
The 20th International Cloud Expo has announced that its Call for Papers is open. Cloud Expo, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, brings together Cloud Computing, Big Data, Internet of Things, DevOps, Containers, Microservices and WebRTC to one location.
With cloud computing driving a higher percentage of enterprise IT budgets every year, it becomes increasingly important to plant your flag in this fast-expanding business opportunity. Submit your speaking proposal ...
Jan. 15, 2017 12:15 PM EST Reads: 4,963
|