Cloud People: A Who's Who of Cloud Computing

Cloud Expo, Inc. announced on Thursday that Cloud Expo 2011 New York, the 8th
International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo, will take place June 6-9,
2011, at the Javits Center in New York City.
Cloud Expo - International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo series is the
world’s leading Cloud-focused event and is held in New York, Silicon
Valley, Prague, Tokyo, and Hong-Kong.
Over 900 corporate sponsors and more than 65,000 industry professionals have
participated in Cloud Expo since its inception, tenfold more than all other
Cloud-related events put together.
"Cloud Expo was announced on February 24, 2007, the day the term ‘cloud
computing' was coined," said Fuat Kircaali, Chairman and Founder of Cloud
Expo, Inc. "Cloud has become synonymous with ‘computing' and ‘soft... (more)
Enterprises large and small are drawn by the advantages of cloud computing --
pay-for-use, self-service, elastic scalability and the elimination of
hardware management – resulting in very low barriers to entry and exit and
high agility. However, enterprises are also concerned about security, quality
of service, integration, compliance, lock-in, and the long-term costs of
public clouds.
Private clouds for the exclusive use of one enterprise can however mitigate
these concerns by giving the enterprise greater control. In a keynote address
to be given at SYS-CON's 4th International Cloud Computing Conference & Expo,
Richard Sarwal (pictured), SVP of Development for Oracle Enterprise Manager,
will explore how enterprises are likely to adopt public and private cloud
computing, building on a foundation of virtualization infrastructure and
management systems.
The keynote w...
Red Hat is a trusted open source provider. Red Hat offers enterprise
customers a long-term plan for building infrastructures on the quality and
innovation of open source. Combining open source operating system platform,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux, together with applications, management, and
Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) solutions, including the JBoss
Enterprise Middleware Suite. Red Hat also offers support, training, and
consulting services worldwide to help enterprises take full advantage of the
value of open source technology. For more information, please visit
www.redhat.com/
Red Hat CTO Delivers Virtualization Keynote
Brian Stevens, the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering
of Red Hat, delivered his Virtualization Keynote entitled "The Future of
the Virtual Enterprise" at SYS-CON's Virtualization Conferenc... (more)
SQL Injection attacks are one of the easiest ways to hack into a website. One
recent hack, using a script from verynx.cn, involves injecting SQL into a
web form that then appends some JavaScript code into fields in a database
that then gets executed on the client side when a user views a
database-driven page. To learn more about this hack, go to this link.
more)
Behind every cloud service or cloud-based solution, there are real people...
A robust ecosystem of solutions providers has emerged around cloud computing.
But who are the CEOs & CTOs behind those providers, who are the internal and
external entrepreneurs driving companies involved in the Cloud, who are the
leading engineers, developers, analysts, researchers, marketing
professionals, authors...who, in short, are the people behind the cloud?
This list will be updated weekly between now and November 4-7, 2013, when
13th Cloud Expo | Cloud Expo Silicon Valley opens its doors in the Santa
Clara Convention Center, in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Here
are some highly prominent "Cloud People" to kick off with...
RANDY BIAS | @randybias
"Randy Bias is visionary. He sees things others don't." [Emphasis added.]
That is how Mårten Mickos puts it, as succinctly as ever.... (more)
I am always being told off by i-technologists for quoting Picasso as having
said that computers are useless. But I still love his reasoning? "Because
they can only give you answers."
Picasso, like AJAXWorld Magazine, liked questions. So we thought we would
share with you what some of the world's leading rich Internet application
pioneers are thinking may be the next questions that we need to see answered.
From that readers can themselves infer where AJAX is headed.
What are the top questions to ask next about AJAX?
Eric Miraglia of Yahoo!
1. (From March'08) How do I calculate the ROI of building my RIA on the
iPhone SDK vs using AJAX?
2. How do I assess the performance of my app and decide what to do next to
make it faster?
3. When it comes to accessibility, how do I know what's required of me for
my rich web apps? Beyond what's required, what makes good business se... (more)
2004 was the year that saw the iPod blaze its trail through the technology
heaven, saw Google Inc. go public and double its share price from $100 to
$200, and watched the fortune of RIM (of Blackberry fame) founder Mike
Lazaridis's fortunes grow still further as wireless e-mail became more and
more the rule and not the exception. But what of 2005? Has a wider technology
bounceback begun? At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2005 last week, the
answer seemed to be a resounding: "Yes!"
As everyone who has not been living in a cave for the past 29 years knows,
Microsoft is 100% devoted to changing the world.
"Most people are still not in the digital realm," said Bill Gates in his
opening keynote at CES. But it is far from being the only onion in the stew.
The industry-wide 'return of technology' has begun.
Even Gates himself acknowledged we stand at the threshhold of ...
Kevin Hoffman's Blog
I've been poking around at some of the documentation for Google's Android
project. I've seen a couple of the code samples, read through a lot of the
SDK documentation and I've even checked out a couple of YouTube videos,
including this one:
I also highly recommend that you check out the 3 architecture videos that you
can find on YouTube. One of the engineers on the Android project takes us on
a detailed walkthrough of the architecture of the platform, how applications
work, and even shows us how memory, processes, activities, and state are
managed.
So here's what I've been able to take away as highlights from what I've read
and seen:
Notifications. Application code can be woken up when certain important events
take place. This is something that I really liked about PalmOS in that it
could wake your code up and do things necessary and then shu... (more)
The popularity of widgets these days has brought to attention the need for
interoperability, i.e. for widgets developed for one site or platform to be
able to run in other sites and widgets developed by different people to be
able to work with each other.
So much so that I know of at least 3 somewhat competing specifications for
widgets.
There's the gadget portion of the OpenSocial specs which was adopted from the
Google Gadgets work. Then there's OpenAjax which is more broadly focused on
Ajax interoperability but has a lot of pieces geared towards widget
interoperability.
And finally there's the W3C's Widgets 1.0 Family of Specifications. Based on
a preliminary analysis, the OpenAjax specs appear to be the most
comprehensive for widget interoperability issues but OpenSocial seems to have
gained more adoption.
The W3C work appears to be moving very slowly (no surp...
[This post originally appeared on Joseph Galarneau's blog and is republished
here in Cloud Computing Journal (www.CloudComputingJournal.com) by kind
permission of the author.]
When you visit Newsweek.com, the words you read started their journey
milliseconds earlier from an Amazon.com datacenter somewhere in northern
Virginia. And if you visited Wikileaks.org earlier this week, the bytes
comprising leaked U.S. embassy cables would have traveled a similar path from
Amazon servers based in northern California or Ireland.
While WikiLeaks and Newsweek are very different organizations, we both relied
on the 21st century equivalent of the printing press – cloud computing –
to distribute our information. Amazon shut off WikiLeaks servers Wednesday,
citing the company’s violation of Amazon rules, coincidentally at the same
time government officials called for similar action... (more)
